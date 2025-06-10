Latur, Jun 10 (PTI) Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge pledged to donate her eyes during a campaign launched by the district authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday.

In a joint initiative by the District Surgeon's Office and the Collector's Office, held at Latur's Dayanand Auditorium, she declared her commitment by signing a pledge form during the "Eye Donation Pledge Campaign".

She expressed confidence that this campaign will generate widespread awareness about eye donation in society and motivate many to come forward.

