Latest News | Law and Order Has Collapsed in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini on Grenade Blast Incident

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday attacked the AAP government in Punjab over the hand grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar and alleged that the law and order has "collapsed" in the state.

Saini visited the residence of Kalia to enquire about his well-being following the incident.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Jalandhar, the chief minister called the blast incident as "unfortunate" and said such incidents should not take place.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Punjab government to maintain law and order.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On the series of blasts in Punjab, Saini said it was the result of the "failure" of the AAP government in preventing such incidents. "Society also does not like such incidents and it will give them (AAP) a reply at appropriate time," he said.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called up Kalia and got details about the incident.

A blast occurred at Kalia's residence in Jalandhar early Tuesday when some unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade, damaging an aluminum partition, shattered glass windows of his home, his SUV and a motorcycle in the courtyard.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Later, police arrested two persons in connection with the incident and said it was the conspiracy of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to create communal tension in Punjab.

Taking on the AAP government's three-year tenure, Saini said at the time of seeking votes, they made so many "tall claims", and gave assurances to people but nothing was found true.

"It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the safety of the public. But they (AAP leaders) are keeping themselves secured and do not think about others," he said.

Stressing that a strict action should be taken in the blast incident, Saini, however, claimed the government was "not visible" on the ground.

When pointed out that the AAP blamed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail, for the blast incident, Saini said, "if they (AAP government) find his (Bishnoi) involvement in this incident, then they should bring him here...who stops them."

To another question, Saini alleged, "Law and order situation has collapsed in Punjab. There is an atmosphere of fear in the state. People are waiting for the (assembly) elections."

There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months but this is the first such incident in Punjab when the house of a prominent politician was targeted. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)