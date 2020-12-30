New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) PC maker Lenovo on Wednesday said it has collaborated with not-for-profit organisation Meghshala Trust to promote education technology and support training of teachers across India.

The company said it has invested USD 80,000 (about Rs 58 lakh) in the project till date to implement e-learning classrooms in Karnataka, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya, and enable access to around 2.1 lakh students to online education.

"Today, Meghshala has reached 3,333 schools in Manipur and Karnataka and boasts of 10,175 users, 18,000 downloads on their free Meghshala app. This partnership alone has impacted over 2,10,000 students and 7,000 plus teachers across India," Lenovo said in a statement.

The project started in the year 2015-16 with 45 schools targeting about 100 teachers in Karnataka.

"Over the last two years, Lenovo supported Meghshala by providing tablets and smartphones for both teacher training and student use, helping reach more than 1,800 schools and 4,900 teachers in Karnataka and Manipur," the statement said.

