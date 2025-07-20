Uttarkashi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was injured after being attacked by a leopard while cutting grass in a forest here on Sunday, officials said.

The woman, Urmila Devi Nautiyal of Pujeli village, was taken to the sub-district hospital in Purola and later referred to Dehradun for treatment, they said.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

The incident occurred in the Purola area morning when a leopard hiding in the bushes pounced on her. Hearing her screams, labourers working in nearby apple orchards and villagers rushed to the spot and rescued her, the officials said.

The leopard fled on seeing the villagers, but Nautiyal was seriously injured in the attack. The incident has triggered panic among residents of Pujeli and surrounding villages, who have demanded that the forest department install a cage to trap the leopard.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A forest department team visited the spot and increased patrolling in the area, officials said.

Deputy Forest Conservator D P Baluni said Range Officer Abhilasha Saxena met the injured woman at the hospital, while other staff have been directed to monitor the area closely.

Baluni appealed to villagers, especially women, to remain cautious while venturing into forests.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)