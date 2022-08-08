Erode (TN), Aug 8 (PTI) A five-year-old leopard was on Monday trapped in Bhavanisagar forest area coming under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

Also Read | Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 10, 2022.

According to forest officials, Kuppusamy, a farmer lodged a complaint about the movement of the leopard that killed his goats and some dogs.

Based on the complaint, the officials said they placed CCTV cameras in five locations in the area.

Also Read | Apple To Introduce Its Original HomePod in Early 2023: Report.

Ten days back when they verified the footage, the officials said they spotted the big cat entering farmland.

The forest officials placed a cage with a goat as a bait. Early this morning, the leopard entered the cage and was trapped.

The officials said the trapped animal would be taken to Thengumarahada forest in Udhagamandalam district and released there.

The farmers thanked the Forest Department for catching the leopard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)