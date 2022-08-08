Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on August 10, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The company introduced the Camon 19 Pro 5G model in select global markets in June, along with Camon 19 Pro. Now, the Chinese phone maker will launch the device in India. TECNO Mobile Announces Debut Sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G will carry similar specifications as that of the global model. It will get a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device will get a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging support. As a reminder, Tecno Camon 19 Pro is priced at $320 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. So we expect the price of the Indian model to be somewhere around it.

