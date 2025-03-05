New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Wellness brand Let's Moderate has raised Rs 1 crore in investment from Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Titan Capital and Snapdeal, and Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boAt Lifestyle.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company plans to use the funds to expand R&D, boost market reach, and strengthen brand presence, a company statement said.

"With this investment, we're poised to scale our impact and become a cornerstone of India's wellness journey," Lalitha Palle, Co-founder of Let's Moderate, said.

