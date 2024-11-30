Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday assured every support and necessary assistance to further strengthen the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement in the union territory.

Sinha, the chief patron of J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides, was interacting with the volunteers and officials of the organization, at Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Ajmer Sharif Dargah Row: Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Shrine Embroils in Controversy As Petition Claims Shiva Temple Under Structure; From Its History to Court Case, Know All About It.

The Lt Governor commended the volunteers and everyone associated with the movement for their exemplary contribution to the society.

“Scouts and Guides inculcates among youth values of our civilization and ancient culture. They are inspiring examples of discipline, camaraderie and selfless service,” he said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Govt Employees Set to Cross INR 50,000? Know Details.

Sinha also congratulated the J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides team for inspiring more youth from the Union Territory to join the noble mission.

“It is a matter of great pride that J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides have seen a massive increase in enrolment of volunteers from 7500 in 2020 to 14,000 in 2024. The work done by the team is truly praiseworthy and they continue to discharge the duties with efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

He said the young volunteers of J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides symbolise hope and promise of J-K and “I am confident they will play a crucial role in bringing about constructive socio-economic changes in the Union Territory”.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor was presented with the ‘Bharat Scouts & Guides Flag Sticker' as a part of its foundation day celebration, which was observed on November 7.

He was also briefed about the activities and achievements of the Scouts & Guides in J-K, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)