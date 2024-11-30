Delhi, November 30: As the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission concludes, speculation surrounding the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission has intensified. While the government has yet to confirm its formation, reports suggest the announcement may come during the 2025-26 Union Budget. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers is adopting a “wait and watch” approach to the potential developments.

One of the most discussed aspects of the 8th Pay Commission is the possibility of a fitment factor increase. Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery, hinted that the commission could recommend a fitment factor of 2.86. If approved, this could lead to a 186% increase in the minimum salary of central government employees, raising it from the current INR 18,000 to INR 51,480. Similarly, the minimum pension may rise from INR 9,000 to INR 25,740. 8th Pay Commission Implementation: Formation Date, DA Hike, Salary Increase, All You Need to Know.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, central government employees saw their minimum basic pay increase to INR 18,000, a substantial jump from INR 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission. 8th Pay Commission Implementation: Will the Salary of Central Govt Employees Increase by 30%? Know Details.

Pay Commissions are government-appointed bodies formed roughly every decade to review and revise the salary structure of central government employees. The first Pay Commission was established in 1946, with the most recent one constituted in 2014. As discussions on the 8th Pay Commission grow, government employees and pensioners alike are keenly watching for updates that could significantly impact their financial futures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).