New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles, Battrixx on Monday said it has fully acquired Pune-based Varos Technology Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Varos is a technology product and service provider in the field of IoT, including tools for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and battery management systems.

Battrixx is the battery division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik, which is a part of Kolsite Group. It has been focussing on electric two- and three-wheeler segments.

"We expect very strong business synergies to be generated through this acquisition. Battrixx's vision of developing and producing green energy systems and solutions for OEMs as well as swapping station operators would be strengthened with strong IoT capabilities and tools of Varos," Kabra Extrusiontechnik Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anand Kabra said in a statement.

Varos will anchor its capabilities to develop end-to-end battery management systems by leveraging cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) driven analytic tools to help predict battery life and monitor battery performance, which will facilitate continuous growth and create a synergy between Battrixx products and services, the company said.

The Machine Learning (ML) algorithms will provide constant inputs in adjusting and improving battery performance, it added.

