Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan received light showers over the last 24 hours owing to a western disturbance in the region, the meteorological department here said on Thursday.

The weather office forecast the the activation of another new western disturbance on February 3-4, leading to a strong possibility of light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions.

On Thursday morning, Rajgarh was the wettest in the state recording a maximum rainfall of 10 mm, the weather bulletin showed.

It was followed by Sardarshahar and Fatehpur receiving 6 mm rainfall each, 5 mm each in Neemkathanaand Kotkasim, 4 mm in Sikar and 3 mm in Khairthal.

Meanwhile, people have got some relief from cold due to the recent increase in minimum temperature in several areas, according to the MeT.

