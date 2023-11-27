Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan with the highest of 6 cm in the Sinderi area of Barmer during the last 24 hours.

According to the Met Department, several places in western Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall. A few places recorded rains in eastern Rajasthan as well.

Mount Abu in Sirohi, Sanchore (Jalore) reported rainfall of 5 cm, while Pratapgarh, Kushalgarh and Bhundra in Banswara, and Sedwa in Barmer received 4 cm rain. The rainfall in other areas was below 4 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The department predicted reduction in rain and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry and the temperature will dip in most parts.

