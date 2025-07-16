New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) LT Foods has opened an organic food processing facility in Rotterdam as part of its push to sell directly to European consumers, the company said on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old firm invested Rs 20 crore in the initial setup of the 20,000 square meter facility at Rotterdam's port, with plans to invest another Rs 15 crore over three years.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

The move marks LT Foods' entry into Europe's business-to-consumer market through its organic arm Nature Bio Foods Limited, complementing its existing business-to-business operations.

"The move is a bold step toward strengthening a traceable, efficient, and climate-conscious organic supply chain in Europe," LT Foods' managing director and CEO Ashwani Arora said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

The plant will process organic rice, pulses, superfoods and oilseeds including flaxseed, sesame, buckwheat, chia, quinoa, sorghum and cashews for European retail shelves.

LT Foods said it has already attracted interest from major retailers in Germany and the Benelux region. The company sources from India and Africa and plans to expand procurement to over 20 countries.

Rohan Grover, CEO of Nature Bio Foods, said the company expects the facility to generate an additional Rs 400 crore in revenue over five years starting from fiscal 2026-27. The European Union's organic food market is worth about 45 billion euros, according to the company.

LT Foods is known for its Daawat basmati rice brand and has been expanding its organic food business globally.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)