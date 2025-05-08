New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,497 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, supported by higher revenues and an exceptional gain.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 4,396 crore for the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 74,392.28 crore over Rs 67,078.68 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

L&T President, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman told reporters that FY'25 has been an outstanding year for the company and L&T exceeded most of the financial goals that it set for itself during the year.

The achievement, he said, is more considerable considering tough environment that the company was operating in.

The company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 15,037 crore for the year-ended March 31, 2025, registering a growth of 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

The PAT includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of Rs 475 crore, attributable to the partial reversal of an earlier impairment provision for funded resources in the erstwhile L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Private Limited (LTSSHF) joint venture.

The company won orders of Rs 3,56,631 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 18 per cent. International orders at Rs 2,07,478 crore during the year comprised 58 per cent of the total order inflow.

"For the full year the company's order inflow is Rs 3.56 trillion and that is 18 per cent growth over the previous full year. This in fact Rs 3.56 trillion is the highest ever order that the company has achieved in a given year so far," Raman said.

Looking ahead to FY26, the prospects for order inflow remain encouraging. "We are currently looking at a domestic prospects pipeline of Rs 7 lakh crore and an international prospects pipeline of Rs 12 lakh crore.

For comparison, last year, the domestic prospects were also around Rs 7 lakh crore, but the international prospects were only Rs 7 lakh crore. Based on these estimates, we are optimistic about a 10 per cent growth in order inflow in FY26," he said.

"We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in the company's history which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share for fiscal 2024-25.

On the outlook, the company said that with the recent US led tariff announcements, the risk of global cross-border trade and investment flows slowing down is imminent and consequently impacting costs and lower productivity.

Additionally, volatility in crude oil prices and dislocated supply chains will pose further challenges. The economic growth outlook remains uncertain and ambiguous with key risks stemming from heightened policy uncertainty amidst geopolitical tensions and military escalation.

In this economic backdrop, the company will focus on timely execution of its large order book, preservation of liquidity and optimum use of capital and other resources while remaining cautiously optimistic on the emerging new opportunities. The Company will pursue its stated objective of enhancing returns to its shareholders on a sustained basis.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

