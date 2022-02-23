New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has appointed Fabrice Egros as President, Corporate Development and Growth Markets.

Egros takes over the corporate development role from Alan Butcher who is departing from the company on February 28, 2022.

Also Read | Audi Partners With Verizon To Bring 5G Connectivity to Its Vehicles in the US.

As part of the role, Egros will lead the development and execution of the company's inorganic growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, business development, in-licensing arrangements, and related matters, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

He will continue to lead business in LATAM and Asia regions in this new role, it added.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Debut Tomorrow in India, Teased on Flipkart.

"We are very pleased to announce Egros taking over responsibilities for corporate development in addition to the growth markets business. With his leadership and demonstrated success in growing Lupin's business through both organic and inorganic initiatives, we are well positioned to deliver on our growth aspirations," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)