New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Tuesday said it has started a training institute 'Lodha Development Centre' in Mumbai for engineers working in the company.

Macrotech Developers sell properties under Lodha brand and it is one of the leading real estate firms of the country.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal: Know Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw EPFO Money Using Umang App.

The training centre, located in its township Lodha Upper Thane, will impart hands-on-training with a view to adopt latest technology, drive efficiency, and effectiveness, Macrotech said in a statement.

The institute is set to kick-start with a three-month programme that will focus on technical areas. The module comprises of visits across factory and sites; interdepartmental and classroom sessions; and on-site demonstrations. Associates will be adept at solving various challenges and real onsite issues," it said.

Also Read | UP Board 10th Result 2023 Declared: UPMSP Declares Class 10th Results on upresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

"Right now, we are training our young, high potential engineers from Construction Management team (CIVIL & MEP - mechanical, electrical, plumbing). Overtime, we will translate into a full-fledged learning academy that will offer best in class courses for all functions across organisation," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Director Lodha Development Centre.

The training programme is sponsored by the company.

The company said that the modules are designed with the motive to enable associates address knowledge gaps and learn how to manage quality while maintaining the speed of execution and safety.

The long-term vision for the training institute is to develop it into a full-fledged learning academy that offers mid to long-term courses, up-skilling and certifications for all functions across the organisation, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)