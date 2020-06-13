Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 08:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Govt to Re-Open National Parks for Domestic Travellers From Monday
File Image of National Park (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 13: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen National Parks in the state from next week for domestic travellers, following the Centre's guideline to bring normalcy in a phased manner.

The state forest department has issued a circular regarding reopening of National Parks from June 15, and the parks' buffer zone will remain open during monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said in a statement. Also Read | Aarogyapath: Government Launches 'aarogyapath.in' Portal to Provide Real-Time Availability Updates on Critical Healthcare Supplies.

The state government has reopened its Tourism Development Corporation hotels, resorts and many private properties at tourist destinations. "Our promotions for inbound tourism are very strong and wildlife is one of our most attractive products. Opening up tourist attractions would also give a sense of returning to normalcy. Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

"We see great potential after re-opening our destinations like wildlife, heritage, pilgrimage, leisure and adventure tourism opportunities," MPTB Additional Managing Director Sonia Meena said.

Following the health protection, safety and hygiene instructions, the tourism board have sanitised and fumigated the premises of tourist destinations in line with the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, she said, adding "we are also maintaining all hygiene and social-distancing norms and SOP issued by the Ministry of Tourism".

"The first segment of the travellers we are looking to attract are people from within and the neighbouring states," she said. Madhya Pradesh is surrounded by five states and it is very easy to travel by car from those states, Meena noted.

"Initially, we expect people to start taking small or weekend trips of 3-4 days itinerary and for them, our state has several attractive destinations," she said. The tourism sector had come to a complete standstill after COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown, which is being eased in a phased manner in many states.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, states like Rajasthan has reopened tourist destinations for domestic visitors, while Uttrakhand allowed limited destinations for tourists in the state's green zones. Many other states, including Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, are also taking steps to reopen doors for their tourist attractions for domestic tourists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

