Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Next month's Magh Mela in Sangam will be organised as a trial for the Maha Kumbh, scheduled for 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

The chief minister told reporters after a review meeting, "The Magh Mela, which is going to begin from Makar Sankranti on January 15, is being organised as a trial for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in which the government and the administration will work to provide all facilities to the devotees and the seers."

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

Several steps, including laying a 200-kilometre pipeline for water supply and installing more than 18,000 streetlights, are being taken for the mela, he said.

The chief minister said efforts are being made to lay 63-65 kilometres of drainage pipelines in the mela area. Besides, arrangements for a hospital are also being made. At the same time, bathing ghats of more than 8,000 feet are being specially prepared.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

"The number of 'kalpavasis' is likely to increase compared to the previous fair. Preparations are being made with this in mind. This Magh Mela will be a trial for us from the point of view of preparations for the Maha Kumbh of 2025," Adityanath said.

The first 'snan (holy dip)' of the Magh Mela will be on Makar Sankranti while the second will be on Paush Purnima on January 25 -- the day 'kalpvas' will start, he added.

The third holy bath will be on Mauni Amavasya on February 9, the fourth on Basant Panchami (February 14), the fifth on Maghi Purnima (February 24) and the sixth on Mahashivratri (March 8), he said.

Earlier, Adityanath offered prayers at Sangam and visited the mela area to take stock of the preparations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)