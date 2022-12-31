Palghar, Dec 31 (PTI) At least 28 women were injured when the pickup van they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

A Boisar police station official said the condition of three women is serious.

The incident occurred on Friday evening.

A video showing women sitting on a road along with children after the accident has gone viral on social media.

A case was registered against the driver of the van under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

