Jalna, Sep 4 (PTI) Six people, including two providing e-services, have been booked in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly obtaining caste certificates by submitting bogus documents, police said on Saturday.

A probe began after a police complaint was filed by local Naib Tehsildar Tushar Nikam, following which a case was registered under IPC provisions for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, an official said.

