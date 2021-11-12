Pune, Nov 12 (PTI) Members of the All India Professional Congress approached Pune police on Friday and submitted an application seeking the registration of a case against actor Kangana Ranaut for claiming that the Independence India won in 1947 was "bheek" (alms).

At a recent event, she had said the country became truly free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

AIPC members approached Sinhgad police and sought an FIR against Ranaut under IPC and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act provisions.

Members of the NSUI, the youth wing of the Congress, submitted an application to Yerwada mental hospital authorities demanding that Ranaut be admitted in the facility for treatment.

NCP Pune city chief Prashant Jagtap said Ranaut's comment had insulted the freedom struggle and those who sacrificed their lives in it.

