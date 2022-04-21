Nanded (Maha), Apr 20 (PTI) Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, BJP MP from Maharashtra's Nanded, on Wednesday alleged that although he had forwarded to the police and the district authorities a threat letter he had received earlier, they are yet to take action on it.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 168 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

In a video message, the parliamentarian claimed that the letter was sent to the Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and also district collector for inquiry, but nothing happened further.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched in the US; Price, Features & Specifications.

"I received the letter earlier...I don't want any kind of police protection, but this letter was not taken seriously..." he said.

He once again demanded that the probe into the murder of local builder Sanjay Biyani be handed over to the CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)