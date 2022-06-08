Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) A bus conductor with the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death in a ghat near Murbad in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Google Launches New Features for Meet, Chromebooks.

According the police, Ganpat Ede stopped the bus at Malshej Ghat and jumped to death.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) Launch Set for July 12, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Ede's body was later recovered and sent for post-mortem by the Tokawde police, they said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)