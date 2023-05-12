Chandrapur, May 12 (PTI) The chief of a cooperative bank suffered a minor injury after a man opened fire on him in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a senior police official said on Friday.

Santosh Rawat, president of Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank, was targeted on Thursday night at Mul tehsil in the district, the official said.

Rawat, who is also a Congress worker, was at Mul village, some 40 km from district headquarters, to attend a programme of his bank when a man fired one round on him, he said.

The bullet grazed his left hand, causing a minor injury, said the official.

The attacker apparently escaped in a four-wheeler, sources in the police department said.

“We have launched a probe into the incident,” said Sumit Parteki, inspector of Mul police station.

Local Congress leaders on Friday blocked a road to protest the firing.

