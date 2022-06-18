Palghar, Jun 18 (PTI) A forest guard and one more person were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The accused - Shivdas Vijay Sonawane (30), a forest guard at Kasa Nursery in Dahanu and Nitin Bhoi, 34, a vegetable vendor - were arrested on Friday by the Palghar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Also Read | WhatsApp Group Voice Calls Host Can Now Mute, Message Anyone; Check Details Here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Navnath Jagtap said Sonawane had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for allowing him to construct a protection wall around his land located in a forest area, which he paid.

However, he again demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant, following which the latter approached the ACB. Based on his complaint, the anti-graft agency officials laid a trap and caught the vegetable vendor accepting Rs 10,000 on behalf of the forest guard, who was also arrested later.

A case was registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Kasa police station in the district, Jagtap said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)