Palghar, Nov 16 (PTI) Days after the body of a 21-year-old scrap dealer was recovered in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police have arrested three persons, including his friend, for allegedly killing him, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts at cisfrectt.in, Check Details Here.

Officials of Vasai crime unit of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police arrested the trio on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Date, Prize Money and Other Details.

The body of the victim, Kamruddin Choudhary, was found by the roadside at Tilher on Parol-Bhiwandi Road on November 13, senior inspector of Vasai crime unit Sahuraj Ranavare said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and the autopsy report confirmed that the victim died of gun shots. After that, a case of murder was registered and a probe was launched.

"During the probe, the police found that the accused took the victim to Bhiwandi under the pretext of showing a scrap site to him. On their return journey, the accused shot the victim on his head in which he died on the spot," the police said.

An inquiry with the relatives and friends of the victim revealed that he was seen last with one of his friends, who is also a scrap dealer. Based on the information, the police took the suspect into their custody. During his interrogation, he revealed that two of his friends were also involved in the crime.

The police nabbed the second accused and came to know that the third one was on his way to his hometown Motihari in Bihar. The police finally nabbed him at Bhusawal railway station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, the official said.

The accused are in the age group of 18 to 35. The police seized a revolver and 36 live rounds and other firearms from them, the police said, adding that financial gain was the motive behind the crime.

They were produced before a local magistrate, who remanded them in police custody till November 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)