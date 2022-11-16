Kerala, November 16: Kerala State Pooja Bumper 2022 BR 88 Lottery Results will be declared on Sunday, November 20, 2022. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Kerala State Pooja Bumper 2022 BR 88 Lottery Result.

The cost of each ticket is Rs 250. There are 54 lakh tickets which will be sold in six series of JA, JB, JC,JD,JE and JG. There will be one first prize of of 10 crore and a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh. Besides, the second prize is Rs 50 lakh followed by Rs 5 lakh as 3rd prize and Rs 1 lakh as 4th prize. The lottery results will be declared at www.keralalotteries.com. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022 Result: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners' List Here.

How to Check Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Live Draw Results:

Visit the official website of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live" link

A new page will open

Click on "Watch Live Draw" link

A YouTube video will appear

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery on November 20 at 2 pm. The lottery draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. The Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result draw will be monitored by independent judges.

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Prize

The first of the lottery ticket is Rs 10 crore. The 2nd prize ticker winner will get Rs 50 lkah while the 3rd and 4th prize ticket winners will receive Rs 5 and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, there are also prizes for 6th, 7th and 8th prize ticket winners of the lottery draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Akshaya AK-575 Lottery Result of 16.11.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

People can view the live streaming of the results at the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Kerala state lottery.

