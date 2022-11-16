Mumbai, November 16: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has notified the recruitment of a Constable/Tradesman. CISF is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the posts of Constable/Tradesman. With this recruitment drive, CISF will fill up a total of 787 vacancies. WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineers Posts from November 16 at wbpsc.gov.in; Know Details Here.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies online by visiting the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in. The online application process will begin on November 21. The last date to apply for the posts is December 20 up to 11 pm. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 160 Lecturer and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

Age Limit CISF Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be between 18 years to 23 years as on August 1, 2022.

Application Fee for CISF Recruitment 2022:

Candidates from UR, OBC, and EWS categories: Rs 100 is applicable.

Female candidates, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted.

Selection Process for CISF Recruitment 2022:

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, and Trade Test.

“Applications are invited from Male and Female Indian citizens for filling up the temporary posts of CONSTABLE/TRADESMEN in CISF in the Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time,” reads the official notification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).