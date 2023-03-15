Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi led by Hitendra Thakur has claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to look into BVA's demand to implement as many as 25 projects in Vasai region in Palghar district.

“We had given a list of demands keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season. All the other projects are aimed to ensure that citizens of the taluka can seamlessly commute from one end to the other. We would appreciate if the demands are executed at the earliest,” said Hitendra Thakur.

Thakur's MLA son Kshitij Thakur said these projects will facilitate seamless transport and motivate last-mile connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The projects include the widening and deepening of the Navghar creek which will pave the way for a proposed ro-ro service in Thane, Bhayandar and Naigaon, besides rail overbridges, east-west connecting bridges, and building flyovers.

