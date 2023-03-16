Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane city will increase surveillance in industrial pockets to curb harassment of factory owners and their staff, an official said on Thursday.

Representatives of an association of small-scale industries recently met senior police officials with the problems faced by them.

The association said it raised traffic and parking issues, problems faced on account of “Mathadi contracts, harassment by locals for scrap contracts, forceful collection of donations, etc.”

The officials assured all support from the police department, it said.

