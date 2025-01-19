Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the camps of Shankaracharyas and other saints, and enquired about their well-being.

The chief minister praised the role of the Shankaracharyas and other saints in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | FMGE December 2024 Results Declared: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Result Out at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said the divinity and grandeur of the Maha Kumbh would not be possible without the saints' participation.

During his visit, he also enquired about the arrangements made for the saints and their followers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The CM's visit began with a courtesy call to Gurusharanananda Ji of Karshni Ashram at Sector-9 of the Mela area, followed by a meeting with members of the Acharyabada.

After this, he visited the camp of Puri Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati and Sharda Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati's camp, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)