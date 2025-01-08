Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 7 (PTI) With less than a week for the Maha Kumbh to kick off, the state police has launched an intensive checking campaign in the Mela area, particularly around Sangam, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday.

The government estimates around 40 crore to 45 crore visitors, including foreigners, during the religious congregation that will be held from January 13 to February 26.

"An intensive checking campaign was launched ahead of the main bathing festival under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Maha Kumbh 2025," it said in a statement.

"The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges and major intersections," it added.

The DIG instructed all station in-charges to enhance vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and maintain a proactive approach to security. Special measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety, according to the statement.

As part of the campaign, teams led by the additional superintendent of police, circle officers, and station in-charges conducted rigorous inspections of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and potential encroachments. Additional security reinforcements were deployed on pontoon bridges to bolster safety measures.

In preparation for the upcoming festival, the police are further strengthening security arrangements. All police stations have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure a peaceful and incident-free Maha Kumbh, it added.

