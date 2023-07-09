Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual, an RPF official said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Devendra Bhoir, was nabbed by Forest officials on a tip-off on Saturday night and a case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Further investigation is underway.

