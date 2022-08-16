Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off a railway bridge in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Barshi Road area around 11 am, an official said.

Anand Shivajirao Kshirsagar (27), a resident of Chikhali village in Ahmedpur tehsil, had stepped out of his sister's house in Shrinagar locality to buy medicines and didn't return, the official said.

Anand allegedly jumped off the bridge and the police were alerted about the incident, he said.

A case has been registered at MIDC police station and probe is underway, the official added.

