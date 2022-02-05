Latur, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode has been chosen as the president of the welcome committee of the 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet, which will be held in Latur between April 22 and 24.

Bansode, an MLA from Udgir seat here, said he would endeavour to make the 95th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan a grand success and try to invite chief ministers of neighbouring states to ensure it has a pan-India reach.

