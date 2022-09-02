Nashik, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday recorded 34 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 4,81,538, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,72,400 after 50 patients recovered during the day, he said.

The district is now left with 234 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,761 were from Nashik city, 1,79,315 from other parts of the district, 14,027 from Malegaon and 8,519 from outside the district, the administration said.

