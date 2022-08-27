Palghar, Aug 27 (PTI) The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) have formed teams to trace killers of a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai, whose body was found stuffed in a travel bag in Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery Results Of August 27, 2022: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List of Punjab Lottery Today.

The girl, who was found dead in Virar on Friday, has been identified and the police have also received the post-mortem report from JJ Hospital, the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man From Thane Stabbed to Death in Santacruz.

The body of the victim with multiple stab wounds was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in the bag at Naigaon, he said.

A case of kidnapping had already been registered at a police station in Mumbai, the official said, adding that teams have been formed to track down the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)