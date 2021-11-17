Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) With the addition of 117 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,67,903, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the coronavirus claimed the life of four more persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,562. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,355 while the death toll is 3,289, an official from Palghar said.

