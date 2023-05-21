Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) A gang of thieves broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh and a car in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a bungalow in Mankapur police station area earlier this week, an official said.

The house owner was away on a holiday, when the unidentified accused broke into the premises and stole valuables including gold jewellery and fled in the victim's car, he said.

A case under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

