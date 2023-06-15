Latur, Jun 15 (PTI) Three autorickshaw drivers from Maharashtra's Latur city have been arrested for attacking and robbing passengers of cash and valuables, police have said.

The arrests came after police learnt on Tuesday that some auto drivers were selling mobile phones at cheap rates, said an official on Wednesday.

The accused auto drivers told police that they would thrash and loot passengers of their cash and valuables. Police have recovered 11 mobile phones from them, he said.

With the arrest of the trio, police have also detected seven robbery cases registered across Latur, added the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)