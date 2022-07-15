Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, an officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the crime branch nabbed Bilal Kokan Moral, a native of West Bengal, while he was allegedly catering to a decoy customer in Thane, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Moral operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the accused with the Kopri police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

