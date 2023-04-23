Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man from Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Arrested? Delhi Police Issue Clarification After Reports Claim Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Being Detained; Say ‘He Came to Police Station on His Own’.

The accused are residents of Kole village in Dombivali in Thane district.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Posts 15.6% Growth in Net Profit to Rs 4,984 Crore in Q4 of FY 2022-23.

The woman was known to the victim and was in relationship with him earlier, police said.

The investigation revealed that the woman and her male friend attacked the victim with a stump on his head, resulting in his death on April 22.

A case of murder was registered and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)