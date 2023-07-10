Nashik, July 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her husband at their flat by attacking him with a pestle with the help of her 20-year-old son over his extra-marital affair, police said.

The incident occurred in Pathardi area at the residence of the couple when the victim was asleep.

The couple used to quarrel frequently over the victim's illicit relationship with the wife of his brother-in-law and their relatives had tried to broker peace, an official said.

A case of murder has been registered and the woman and her son arrested.

