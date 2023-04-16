Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed by the paramour of his wife and two others for objecting to her illicit relationship in Nagpur district of Mahharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused trio within three hours of the incident on Saturday.

The murder conspiracy was hatched by the accused woman who roped in her paramour and his two friends, an official said.

The victim was thrashed and strangled by three men in Dhapewada area.

A case of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police.

