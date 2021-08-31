New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Coal India-arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Tuesday recorded the highest ever coal despatch by rail-mode, with 102 rakes chugging from Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields in Odisha to various power stations in a single day, a release said.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director PK Sinha complimented the teams involved in achieving the record despatch through environment-friendly rail-mode, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Online.

"It is an impressive performance by the team MCL, with equally great coordination and support from Indian Railways," Sinha said congratulating all the team leaders and their teams for their work with great sense of responsibility to meet energy requirements of the nation.

MCL is the second largest coal producing company in the country having mining operations spread over in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha.

Also Read | Realme Hikes Prices of Select Smartphones By Up To Rs 1,500.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)