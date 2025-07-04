Palghar, Jul 4 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has identified 85 flood-hit bridges and roads for urgent repairs, an official said on Friday.

According to an official release, Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik had asked the authorities to fix bridges and roads affected by floods. Naik is also the state's minister of forests.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Following a survey, officials ascertained that 85 such structures have been inundated due to heavy rains, cutting off key connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas, the release said. Government engineers have been asked to submit the budget for the work, it said.

As a long-term measure to address rural infrastructure gaps, the district administration is integrating this effort with the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan, a Centre's mission to strengthen core infrastructure in underdeveloped and tribal regions, the release added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)