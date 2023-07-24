Latur, Jul 24 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction on Monday held a "maun satyagraha" (silent protest) in Maharashtra's Latur city against the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Hundreds of party workers sported black ribbons on their arms and gathered at Gandhi Chowk as part of the silent protest headed by the party's city-district president Raja Maniyar.

More than 160 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The May 4 incident, in which two tribal women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district there, videos of which went viral, has sparked national outrage.

