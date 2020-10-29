New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Thursday reported a 17.81 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.77 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.42 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 510.81 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 573.83 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

MHRIL MD and CEO Kavinder Singh said that the company's resilient business model along with effective cost control measures has stood the test of extremely trying times.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd closed at Rs 166.40 on BSE, up 0.94 per cent from the previous close.

