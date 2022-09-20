New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M) Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire an additional 17.41 per cent stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd from Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) for Rs 296 crore.

The acquisition will result in increasing the company's stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) to 52.13 per cent from 34.72 per cent, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company proposes to acquire 21,14,349 equity shares constituting 17.41 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of SEL from KIL at a price of Rs 1,400 per share, it said.

Consequently, SEL, which is currently an associate of the company, would become a subsidiary of M&M, the filing said.

Based in Mohali, Punjab, SEL is in the business of manufacturing of diesel engines and its components. It was promoted in 1985 by erstwhile Punjab Tractors Ltd, which has since merged with M&M, and the then Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now KIL).

It had a total revenue from operations of Rs 1,138.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, it said.

