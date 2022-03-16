New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it will increase its stake in Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd to 52.69 per cent with an investment of around Rs 14 crore.

M&M currently holds 15.60 per cent of the equity share capital of Carnot Technologies, which provides products and services related to internet connected devices for monitoring performance of vehicles and equipment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Odisha Tourism: Visit the 'Land of Temples' for Perfect Holi 2022 Weekend Getaway.

The company will make a primary infusion of approximately Rs 2.5 crore for subscription of 1,613 Series C CCCPS (cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares) of Carnot of Rs 100 each at a premium of Rs 15,391.65 per CCCPS.

Further, it will have a secondary purchase for approximately Rs 11.5 crore of 7,423 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 15,481.65 per equity share, the filing added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Hikes Monthly Allowance for Orphans, Homeless Children to Rs 2,500 per Child.

On the reasons for the acquisition, M&M said, "Carnot is expected to support the company's strategy by developing information technology solutions for its products, customers and businesses."

The transaction is expected to be completed by around March 31, 2022 and Carnot will become a subsidiary of M&M, the filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)